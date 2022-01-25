Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $6.95 Million in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,000.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000.

Shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.