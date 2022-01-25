Cowen AND Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

Cowen AND Company LLC reduced its stake in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,421 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.49% of DPCM Capital worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DPCM Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DPCM Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DPCM Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in DPCM Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in DPCM Capital by 55.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 124,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 44,736 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPOA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,260. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

