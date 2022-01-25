Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New $8.19 Million Investment in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 814,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,187,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 5.27% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,025,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 2.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 521.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 158,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 132,957 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 113,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 73.5% in the second quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 86,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARYD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 273,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,564. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

