Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases 325,804 Shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,879,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,804 shares during the quarter. Apyx Medical comprises approximately 1.2% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 5.47% of Apyx Medical worth $26,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth about $500,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 18.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APYX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,540. Apyx Medical Co. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $367.48 million, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

