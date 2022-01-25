Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases 54,098 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,098 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.66% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $50,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 121,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 318.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 32,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.78. 338,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,667,650. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.31 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.68.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

