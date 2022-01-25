Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases Shares of 47,994 Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter worth $967,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

BEPC traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $32.02. 4,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,842. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $59.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

