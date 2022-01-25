Cowen AND Company LLC Raises Holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 250.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,926 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.15% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPOF traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. 16,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,951. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.26. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

