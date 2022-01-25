Cowen AND Company LLC Raises Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 623,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,640 shares during the period. Establishment Labs makes up about 2.1% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 2.63% of Establishment Labs worth $44,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 123,628.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 61,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 62.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

ESTA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

In other news, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,187.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESTA traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.39. 459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,009. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.13. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.