Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 11,201 Shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Cowen AND Company LLC reduced its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,201 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.44% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 495.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period.

AWAY stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.38. 892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,690. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40.

