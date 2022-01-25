Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 26,250 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Cowen AND Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,250 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.17% of Nuvation Bio worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,843,200.

NYSE NUVB traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. 10,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,359. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

