Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Cowen AND Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,976,605 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group makes up 2.0% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.09% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group worth $41,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 73,836 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 883.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 444,070 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFG traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

