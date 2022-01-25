Cowen AND Company LLC Takes $3.90 Million Position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.89% of Vector Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,226,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,109,000 after buying an additional 26,458 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,249,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth $9,930,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,463,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 214,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VAQC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 37,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,121. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

