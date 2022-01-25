CPChain (CPC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $825,697.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $825,697.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.05 or 0.00248289 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00014916 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006304 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002276 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008992 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

