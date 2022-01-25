CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.52. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 83,665 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.80.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in CPI Aerostructures by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 170,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 117,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

