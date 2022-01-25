Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

Research analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $14.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

