Craig Hallum Upgrades SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) to “Hold”

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

SDC opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $772.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 15.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

