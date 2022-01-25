Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crane (NYSE:CR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Crane stock opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. Crane has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.84.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crane stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

