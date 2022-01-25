CREDIT 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,551.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $239,733.03 and approximately $13,551.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

