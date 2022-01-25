Credit Suisse AG Buys 1,011,371 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,371,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,371 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.60% of NIO worth $333,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 609,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,703,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,026,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,609,000 after purchasing an additional 747,514 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NIO traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,127,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $64.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 2.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

