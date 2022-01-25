Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,263,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,426,433 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of Credit Suisse AG’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Alibaba Group worth $779,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.55. 302,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,365,996. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.25 and its 200-day moving average is $157.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.34.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

