Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,012,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.5% of Credit Suisse AG’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.29% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $866,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $8.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $433.42. 831,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,626,340. The business has a 50 day moving average of $466.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.26. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $369.65 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.