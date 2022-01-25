Credit Suisse AG Sells 21,520 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,520 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.28% of S&P Global worth $291,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $4,499,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,780,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $11.91 on Tuesday, reaching $406.04. 33,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,252. The company has a fifty day moving average of $457.64 and a 200-day moving average of $445.92. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.70.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

