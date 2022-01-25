Credit Suisse AG Sells 333,818 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,256,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 333,818 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.30% of Trimble worth $267,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 55.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 47.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.06. The company had a trading volume of 38,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day moving average of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

