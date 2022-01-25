Credit Suisse Group Boosts BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Price Target to CHF 403

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 366 to CHF 403 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLHWF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BELIMO from CHF 4 to CHF 5 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on BELIMO from CHF 299 to CHF 325 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.75.

Get BELIMO alerts:

Shares of BELIMO stock remained flat at $$500.26 during trading on Tuesday. BELIMO has a 12 month low of $400.00 and a 12 month high of $7,916.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $553.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $524.33.

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BELIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELIMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.