Credits (CS) Price Reaches $0.0219

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Credits has a total market cap of $4.90 million and $238,456.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Credits has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 65.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

