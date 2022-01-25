Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.77. Approximately 4,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 275,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 2.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.

