Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.97% from the company’s current price.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.69.

TSE CPG traded up C$0.32 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.09. 4,859,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,977,393. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.41 and a 12 month high of C$8.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.66. The company has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

