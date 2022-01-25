Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins upgraded Crew Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crew Energy to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$4.75 price objective on Crew Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.53.

CR stock traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$3.38. 1,297,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,782. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$3.80. The company has a market cap of C$519.91 million and a P/E ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.66.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$75.63 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 25,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,551,293 shares in the company, valued at C$4,700,417.79.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

