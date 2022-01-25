CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,706.50

CRH plc (LON:CRH) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,706.50 ($50.01) and traded as low as GBX 3,603 ($48.61). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,628 ($48.95), with a volume of 884,477 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,817.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,706.50. The company has a market cap of £28.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80.

In related news, insider Richard Fearon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,035 ($67.93) per share, for a total transaction of £100,700 ($135,860.77).

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

