Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,179,980.38 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 117,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.53 per share, with a total value of $2,179,980.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.52 per share, with a total value of $1,272,116.88.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 53,853 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $1,079,752.65.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $546,250.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $715,170.00.
- On Monday, December 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 75,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $1,740,000.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $23,436.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,952 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $45,950.08.
- On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $322,480.73.
- On Friday, December 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 148,020 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $3,382,257.00.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 97,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $2,308,600.00.
Shares of Cricut stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,194. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36.
Several research analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cricut by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cricut by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,497,000 after purchasing an additional 193,030 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,291,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
