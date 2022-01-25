Cricut Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 7,814 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 949% compared to the typical daily volume of 745 call options.

Cricut stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. Cricut has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 29,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.45 per share, for a total transaction of $798,822.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,346,259 shares of company stock worth $32,039,958 and sold 131,449 shares worth $3,336,876.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

