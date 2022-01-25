Critical Analysis: Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) & ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.1% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and ARC Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $90.48 million 9.83 -$159.45 million ($1.60) -9.19 ARC Resources $847.67 million 8.33 -$408.48 million $0.57 17.84

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARC Resources. Kimbell Royalty Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARC Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out -92.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ARC Resources pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kimbell Royalty Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kimbell Royalty Partners and ARC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33 ARC Resources 0 0 7 0 3.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.25%. ARC Resources has a consensus price target of $17.14, indicating a potential upside of 68.57%. Given ARC Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners -53.06% 5.88% 3.31% ARC Resources 5.96% 3.41% 1.74%

Risk & Volatility

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats ARC Resources on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

