Critical Comparison: DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) vs. Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.3% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of DXC Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DXC Technology and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 2.32% 15.76% 3.96% Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DXC Technology and Iris Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 1 2 9 0 2.67 Iris Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

DXC Technology currently has a consensus target price of $42.08, suggesting a potential upside of 42.95%. Iris Energy has a consensus target price of $28.40, suggesting a potential upside of 197.38%. Given Iris Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than DXC Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DXC Technology and Iris Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $17.73 billion 0.42 -$149.00 million $1.48 19.89 Iris Energy $8.39 million 62.65 -$60.17 million N/A N/A

Iris Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DXC Technology.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Iris Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

