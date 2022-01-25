Critical Comparison: Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) & XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Omnitek Engineering alerts:

Omnitek Engineering has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

16.2% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Omnitek Engineering shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and XL Fleet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnitek Engineering $880,000.00 1.26 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A XL Fleet $20.34 million 14.19 -$60.61 million $0.23 9.00

Omnitek Engineering has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XL Fleet.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Omnitek Engineering and XL Fleet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A XL Fleet 0 1 0 0 2.00

XL Fleet has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 479.71%. Given XL Fleet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Profitability

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnitek Engineering -23.50% N/A -21.59% XL Fleet 208.03% -12.77% -10.48%

Summary

XL Fleet beats Omnitek Engineering on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnitek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. engages in the development and sale of proprietary technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines and complementary products. Its product application includes stationary applications, global transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty-trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company was founded on May 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Omnitek Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnitek Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.