Critical Survey: SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) vs. MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

SQZ Biotechnologies has a beta of 5.2, indicating that its stock price is 420% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SQZ Biotechnologies and MeiraGTx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 MeiraGTx 0 0 3 0 3.00

SQZ Biotechnologies presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 436.19%. MeiraGTx has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.67%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and MeiraGTx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SQZ Biotechnologies $21.00 million 9.97 -$50.52 million N/A N/A MeiraGTx $15.56 million 42.85 -$57.99 million ($1.84) -8.15

SQZ Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than MeiraGTx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of MeiraGTx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQZ Biotechnologies -432.38% -51.18% -30.52% MeiraGTx -391.81% -37.57% -24.03%

Summary

MeiraGTx beats SQZ Biotechnologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

