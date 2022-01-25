Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.45 and last traded at C$7.45. Approximately 3,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.84 million and a PE ratio of -135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44.

In other Crown Capital Partners news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 1,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,999,997.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,999,997.50.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

