Crown Hits Market Capitalization of $983,838.69 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a market cap of $983,838.69 and $693.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,360.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.09 or 0.00781815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.07 or 0.00243768 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024054 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004167 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,938,536 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

