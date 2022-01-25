Crown Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $998,766.71 and $1,383.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crown has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,334.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.83 or 0.00792176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00249605 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00023432 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,935,090 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

