Crust (CRU) Hits Market Cap of $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008287 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00060812 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.54 or 0.00361765 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.