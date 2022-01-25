CryptEx 1-Day Volume Tops $21.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for about $6.42 or 0.00017397 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $545,373.21 and approximately $21.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,836.09 or 0.99878667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00093047 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021567 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00028642 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.18 or 0.00431599 BTC.

About CryptEx

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

