CryptoFlow Reaches Market Cap of $274,189.44 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 43% lower against the US dollar. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $274,189.44 and $85.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00049815 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.46 or 0.06637564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00057233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,281.84 or 0.99700880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006262 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.