CryptoFranc Price Down 0.4% This Week (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002873 BTC on exchanges. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $96,966.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

