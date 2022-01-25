CryptoSoul (SOUL) Market Cap Reaches $653,177.14

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 31.6% against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $653,177.14 and approximately $1,022.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00184085 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00032022 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.81 or 0.00376820 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00069598 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000453 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

