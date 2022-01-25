CryptoTask Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39,705.00 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $288,680.91 and $39,705.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00050343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.21 or 0.06624773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00054488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,785.58 or 0.99907608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00049263 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,238,207 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.