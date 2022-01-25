CryptoZoon Market Cap Hits $1.81 Million (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, CryptoZoon has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoZoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00050647 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.09 or 0.06603381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00056455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,567.18 or 0.99817144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00049777 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 768,881,784 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.