Crystal Token Price Hits $0.0038 (CYL)

Crystal Token (CURRENCY:CYL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Crystal Token has a market cap of $2,146.42 and approximately $156,482.00 worth of Crystal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crystal Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crystal Token has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00041949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Crystal Token Coin Profile

Crystal Token (CYL) is a coin. Crystal Token’s total supply is 27,834,890 coins and its circulating supply is 564,377 coins. Crystal Token’s official website is www.crystaltoken.co . Crystal Token’s official Twitter account is @crystal_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crystal Token is a cryptocurrency token innovating the field of smart trading. Its exclusive Binance Bot, which bases its analysis on trends, capitalization, volume, and several indicators, offers a wide range of opportunities for both newbie and expert traders, through multiple trading profiles. Crystal community will also benefit from the exclusive Crystal Reward, as well as from several additional services, including Marketing Campaigns, Games, and more. “

Buying and Selling Crystal Token

