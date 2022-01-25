CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.56 Million

Equities analysts expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) to report $28.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.35 million to $28.80 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year sales of $109.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.99 million to $109.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $141.39 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $142.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CS Disco.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $1,067,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,358,340 shares of company stock worth $68,030,644.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $99,823,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $94,266,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $43,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $32,987,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $16,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.99. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $69.41.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CS Disco (LAW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.