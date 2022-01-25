CSG Systems International (CSGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. CSG Systems International has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.160-$3.340 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $246.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CSG Systems International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.