CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.66% of CSX worth $1,092,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.98.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

