CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 148.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 39,133 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 201.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,273 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Barclays boosted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.98.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

